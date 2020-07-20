John Barnes (Photo: Bonus Code Bets)

John Barnes believes that Declan Rice would be a “good signing” for Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a number of names this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer starts to think about adding to his squad ahead of next season.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in West Ham United star Rice in the past and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will make an official move to land him this summer.

The 21-year-old Rice has been a key player for West Ham United this season, with the youngster having scored one goal and made two assists in 36 Premier League games for the Hammers.

Former Liverpool FC star Barnes feels that Rice would be a good addition to the Manchester United squad ahead of next season, despite the probability that he would not be an immediate starter in Solskjaer’s team.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Barnes said: “Regarding the ongoing transfer rumours on Declan Rice, I am not sure that he would come into Manchester United and take over that defensive midfield role, especially as Nemanja Matic has recently signed a two-year contract.

“However, United must look to the future and Rice is a good young English player and would be a good signing for United.

“Of course, he’s a West Ham player and from his own point of view if he must move on, I think Manchester United would be a good place for him.”

Manchester United are currently gearing up for their Premier League showdown against Rice and his West Ham United team-mates at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as the Red Devils chase a top-four finish.

The Red Devils will then complete their Premier League campaign when they take on top-four rivals Leicester City at the King Powder Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester United remain in contention to win the Europa League this season, and they will face LASK in the second leg of their round of 16 clash on 5 August as they look to make it to the quarter-finals.

