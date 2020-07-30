Jose Mourinho: What I think about Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Jose Mourinho has aimed a little dig at Bruno Fernandes following his transfer to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January, highlighting the number of penalties the Portugal playmaker has scored since his move.

Fernandes has made a positive impact at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils at the turn of the year, and his arrival at the club coincided with an upturn in form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

There can be no doubt that the 25-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford has helped to raise the performance level of the Red Devils, with Fernandes having scored 10 goals and made eight assists in all competitions since his switch in January.

Manchester United enjoyed a strong second half of the campaign following Fernandes’ arrival, with the Red Devils having clinched a place in the Champions League for next season after having finished third in the table.

Fernandes scored from the penalty spot to put Manchester United 1-0 up in their final game of the season against Leicester City on Sunday, with the Red Devils having had a total of 14 spot-kicks this season, which is a new record.

And former Manchester United boss Mourinho could not help but aim a dig at his compatriot after the Red Devils finished in third place in the table.

Speaking in an interview with Record, Mourinho said: “Bruno came in, he was fit, played very well and improved the United team.

“He also proved to be a great penalty taker, one of the best in the world, because he had about 20 to score!”

Manchester United are in Europa League action on Wednesday night when they take on LASK in the return leg of their round of 16 clash.

