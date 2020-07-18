Jose Mourinho: Man United have been ‘a bit lucky’ in top four race

Jose Mourinho (Photo: The Sport Review)

Manchester United have been “a bit lucky” in the top four race in the Premier League this season, according to Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils are well and truly in the hunt for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish in the top flight this season, with Manchester United having been in good form since the return of the Premier League last month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been earning lots of praise for their improved performances in recent weeks, and the Red Devils are currently just one point behind Chelsea FC with two games left to play.

Manchester United will take on West Ham United and Leicester City in their final two Premier League games as they look to try and secure a spot in the top four in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

The Norwegian was brought in to replace Mourinho at Old Trafford after he was sacked by the Red Devils in December 2018.

However, Mourinho, who is now in charge of Tottenham, believes that Manchester United have had fortune on their side in recent games.

When it was put to him that Tottenham could help Manchester United to seal a top-four finish by beating Leicester on Sunday, Mourinho replied: “No. First of all I’m not looking to that fight, I don’t know mathematically what is possible for them.

“I think they play the last game is between them [Leicester and Man United] and I don’t know if things can be decided there.

“I don’t know if Chelsea is in a safe position – I don’t think they are. I think they still are in this fight.

“If Manchester United does it, they will do it by playing very well in the second part of the season and when you play well you deserve, and on top of that everybody knows that they were a bit lucky.

“More than one time, luck that others have not had. We didn’t have, for example, that luck.”

Manchester United are in FA Cup action on Sunday when they take on Chelsea FC in the semi-finals at Wembley.

After that, the Red Devils will prepare for their home clash against West Ham United on Wednesday night, before their crunch top-four showdown away to Leicester City next Sunday on the final day of the season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip