‘Won’t be long’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star Mason Greenwood

Gary Lineker took to social media to claim that Mason Greenwood is not far away from a call-up to the senior England squad after he scored in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Wednesday night.

The teenager has been in fine form in recent weeks and he has enjoyed something of a breakthrough campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

Michail Antonio gave the visitors a surprise lead on the stroke of half-time when he converted his penalty in the 47th minute after Paul Pogba handled in the box.

However, Manchester United were level shortly after half-time when Greenwood fired home a good finish after having played a one-two with Anthony Martial.

Greenwood has been in good form for the Red Devils of late and the 18-year-old has now scored five goals in his last seven appearances for Solskjaer’s men.

England legend Lineker believes that it will not be long before Greenwood is called up to the Three Lions’ senior team following his solid performances.

Posting on Twitter after Greenwood’s equaliser, Lineker wrote: “Won’t be long before Greenwood gets the green-light for @England.”

Greenwood has scored 10 goals and made one assist in 29 Premier League games for Manchester United so far this season.

The promising young forward has also netted seven times in the cup competitions for Manchester United this term.

The result against West Ham United means that Manchester United must avoid defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification for next season.

