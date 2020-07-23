‘Won’t be long’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star Mason Greenwood

Gary Lineker claims Mason Greenwood is not far away from a call-up to the England squad after he netted for Man United against West Ham

Social Spy
By Social Spy Thursday 23 July 2020, 05:40 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to claim that Mason Greenwood is not far away from a call-up to the senior England squad after he scored in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Wednesday night.

The teenager has been in fine form in recent weeks and he has enjoyed something of a breakthrough campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

Michail Antonio gave the visitors a surprise lead on the stroke of half-time when he converted his penalty in the 47th minute after Paul Pogba handled in the box.

However, Manchester United were level shortly after half-time when Greenwood fired home a good finish after having played a one-two with Anthony Martial.

Greenwood has been in good form for the Red Devils of late and the 18-year-old has now scored five goals in his last seven appearances for Solskjaer’s men.

England legend Lineker believes that it will not be long before Greenwood is called up to the Three Lions’ senior team following his solid performances.

Posting on Twitter after Greenwood’s equaliser, Lineker wrote: “Won’t be long before Greenwood gets the green-light for @England.”

Greenwood has scored 10 goals and made one assist in 29 Premier League games for Manchester United so far this season.

The promising young forward has also netted seven times in the cup competitions for Manchester United this term.

The result against West Ham United means that Manchester United must avoid defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification for next season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Paul Merson
Paul Merson: Frank Lampard ‘phenomenal’ at Chelsea FC
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard replies when asked if Chelsea FC are signing Kai Havertz
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v West Ham
Frank Lampard
Sky Sports pundit predicts Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC
Charlie Nicholas
Sky Sports pundit predicts Man United v West Ham
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Paul Merson
Paul Merson shocked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United decision
Frank Lampard
Reporter: Chelsea FC close to signing 21-year-old German attacker
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Chelsea FC star delivers fresh update on his future
ScoopDragon Football News Network