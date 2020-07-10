Gary Lineker sends message to Mason Greenwood during Man United’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Mason Greenwood for his finishing ability after the striker helped to fire Manchester United to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Greenwood has been earning plenty of new admirers with his superb form in a Manchester United shirt in recent weeks, and the teenager impressed again at Villa Park.

The 18-year-old fired home a powerful right-footed strike deep into first-half stoppage time after Bruno Fernandes had put Manchester United ahead in the 27th minute from the penalty spot.

Paul Pogba then made it 3-0 to the visitors in the 58th minute with a long-range low finish from outside the box after being found by a Fernandes corner.

Greenwood has now scored four goals and made one assist in his last three games for the Red Devils.

And England legend Lineker, who knows a thing or two about playing up front, was quick to take to social media to praise Greenwood after his goal on Thursday night.

Posting after Greenwood netted United’s second on the stroke of half-time, Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Goodness me, @masongreenwood can finish. 👌🏻”

Meanwhile, former midfielder Robbie Savage was also impressed by Greenwood’s goal, and especially the play by Anthony Martial in the build-up.

“Credit Martial, he won the ball off Tyrone Mings inside Manchester United’s half,” Savage said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“Two touches and Greenwood smashes it in. Wonderful talent, wonderful player.”

Manchester United’s win left them in fifth place in the Premier League table and just a point behind fourth-placed Leicester City as the race for Champions League qualification approaches its conclusion.

Next up for the Red Devils is a home clash against Southampton in the Premier League on Monday night, before a trip to Crystal Palace next Thursday night.

