Alan Shearer: What I really think of Mason Greenwood at Man United

Alan Shearer believes that Mason Greenwood has what it takes to develop into a “world star” at Manchester United in the coming seasons.

The 18-year-old has been earning lots of praise following his fine performances for Manchester United in recent weeks.

Greenwood scored two of Manchester United’s goals as the Red Devils claimed a 5-2 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The teenager has now scored 15 goals and made two assists in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season, and the youngster is rightly being talked up as a potential star of the future at Old Trafford.

Now, former England star Shearer has had his say on Greenwood, and he is tipping the teenager to become a top-quality player at Old Trafford if he continues on his current trajectory.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Shearer said: “He can hit it with his left and hit it with his right equally well and there’s no nonsense, he just wants to shoot.

“He actually reminds me of what I used to do, shifting the ball on to the right foot before getting as much power as possible behind the shot.

“If he keeps going at this rate, he could emerge as a world star in the coming years.”

The former Newcastle United striker continued: “In January, I tipped Greenwood as a wildcard for the Euros when they were due to take place this summer.

“And now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is ready to play for England.

“The postponement of Euro 2020 for a year could actually be a blessing for Greenwood and I’m sure Gareth Southgate will be watching closely.”

Greenwood will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action on Thursday night with a trip to Aston Villa as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side chase a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The teenager has only started seven of Manchester United’s Premier League games so far this season, but he has impressed with a return of eight goals and one assist in the top flight, despite the majority of his appearances coming from the bench.

