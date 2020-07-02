Nemanja Matic explains why Bruno Fernandes has surprised him at Man United

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Nemanja Matic has admitted that he has been surprised by how quickly Bruno Fernandes has settled into life at Manchester United.

The Portugal international has been in great form for the Red Devils since having signed for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes continued his promising start to life as a Manchester United player on Tuesday night when he scored twice in the Red Devils’ 3-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 25-year-old playmaker has now scored five goals and made three assists in eight Premier League games for the Red Devils since his arrival at the turn of the year.

Manchester United midfielder Matic says he was always aware of Fernandes’ quality, but he admits that he has been impressed by how quickly he has adapted to the rigours of English football.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Matic said: “I’ve followed him for a long time because I played in the Portuguese league at Benfica.

“I knew he would bring quality for us. He played for a big club with a lot of pressure to win, but I didn’t think he would adapt so quick. From the first minute in the Premier League he made the difference.

“I’m happy for him and happy we have him in the team.

“He’s playing in the position where he needs to make the difference. He has all the ability to be the leader on the pitch.”

The playmaker has scored a total of 19 goals and has made 14 assists in all competitions for both Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon this season.

Fernandes will be hoping to start for Manchester United when the Red Devils host Bournemouth at Old Trafford in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

Manchester United will then take on Aston Villa, Southampton and Crystal Palace in their next three top-flight games, as they bid to secure their place in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Red Devils will also take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on the weekend of 18 and 19 July.

