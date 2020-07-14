Nemanja Matic: Anthony Martial can be one of world's best at Man United

Man United star Nemanja Matic says Anthony Martial has what it takes to become one of the world's best attackers

By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 15 July 2020, 00:15 UK
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Nemanja Matic believes that Anthony Martial has what it takes to develop into one of the world’s best attacking players at Manchester United.

The France international has been in good form for the Red Devils since the return of the Premier League last month, with the 24-year-old having been a regular fixture in the starting line-up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Martial has scored 16 goals and has made five assists in 29 Premier League games this season, including having scored five times in his last six outings for the Red Devils.

The attacker will be hoping to continue his good form in the coming games as Manchester United look to snatch a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Red Devils midfielder Matic says that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Martial at Old Trafford in recent weeks, and he is tipping him to develop into a key attacking player.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Matic said: “A good game for one football player doesn’t come [just] like that. It’s hard work.

“Anthony, in the last year or year-and-a-half, I have seen him working a lot, trying to improve in every part of the game.

“Of course, then on the pitch that gives you more and you deserve it. Anthony is doing great. In training sessions, he is fighting for every ball, trying to help team-mates.

“Even when we don’t have the ball he’s trying to defend. He’s doing fantastic. I think that if he continues like this, he’ll be one of the best strikers or attacking players in the world.

“[He is] still young, still young I have to say, [there’s] still a lot to improve and time works for him, so he just needs to continue to work like this.”

Martial will be looking to add to his impressive goals tally on Thursday night when Manchester United make the trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Red Devils will then turn their attentions towards preparing for their crunch FA Cup showdown against top-four rivals Chelsea FC in the semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

