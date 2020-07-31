Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Gary Pallister believes that Manchester United should be in the market to sign a new quality central defender in the January transfer window, and he reckons that Nathan Ake would be a good addition to the squad at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils booked their place in the Champions League for next season after having finished in third place in the Premier League table in Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge.

Manchester United sealed their spot in the top four thanks to their 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Attentions will now start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Manchester United could look to sign ahead of the new campaign.

The Red Devils paid big money to bolster their defence last summer when they completed a deal to land Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

And former Manchester United star Pallister believes that the Red Devils should once again look to strengthen their back-line this summer ahead of Solskjaer’s second full campaign in charge at the club.

Speaking in an interview on YouTube, Pallister said: “Lindelof has had a really good season as well.

“I think after his first year we looked at him and thought, ‘Has he really got the physicality for the Premier League?’

“He’s not as dominant as Harry but I think he’s complementing him. He’s got the hang of the Premier League now, the physicality of it, the pace of it. I think he’s gone strength to strength.

“But I still think we need another big, powerful, dominant centre-half at the club.

“I think it’s one of the things you’d be looking at. If you get Bailly fit and he gets a run of games there’s potential there – he’s a bit rash at times – but I think if Ole is looking at the squad, I think everyone has been talking about another dominant centre-half.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Ole was looking in that direction.”

Pallister added: “I like Ake. I think he looks the part. He looks a physically strong lad, he’s got pace, he’s not bad on the ball.

“I think he was linked with City – they’re obviously looking for another centre-half, they’ve had problems at the back. So who knows.

“But he’s someone I’ve looked at at Bournemouth and I’ve been impressed by him. For me, he looks the part.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on LASK in the return leg of their round of 16 clash.

