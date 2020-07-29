Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas has claimed that Manchester United are still “miles away” from challenging for the Premier League title despite their third-placed finish in the top flight this season.

The Red Devils secured their spot in the Champions League for next season by clinching a third-placed finish on Sunday thanks to their 2-0 victory over top-four rivals Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard in the second half clinched an important win for the Red Devils and ensured that they finished above fourth-placed Chelsea FC on goal difference.

Despite finishing third, Manchester United ended up a staggering 33 points behind champions Liverpool FC this season and they are likely to be active in the transfer window as they look to bolster their squad ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full campaign in charge.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas feels that Manchester United still have lots to do in order to be able to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool FC for the Premier League title next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “I’m not enamoured by Manchester United. I think they’re miles away.

“They finished third, but Leicester fell apart a bit, Chelsea were stumbling all over the place, take nothing away from them getting into the Champions League or from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer personally, but the reality is still that they’ve been poor.

“They got there because of the failure of some of the other teams. We know Bruno Fernandes has given them a massive lift, at the back I don’t think they’ve improved dramatically, I don’t think their defenders or full-backs are the best defenders, and I don’t think they’re a passing machine in midfield too. There’s a lot of work still to be done.

“But making the Champions League mitigates some of that. There’s been improvement, but I don’t think it’s been as eye-catching as some of the other teams.”

Manchester United are in Europa League action on Wednesday night next week when they take on LASK in the return leg of their last 16 clash.

