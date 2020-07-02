Paul Scholes reacts to Man United’s 3-0 win over Brighton

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes took to social media to express his excitement at what the future holds for Manchester United after their 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils have been in good form since the return of the Premier League in England and they have now won three of their last four outings in the top flight.

Mason Greenwood set Manchester United on their way towards victory with a goal in the 16th minute at the Amex Stadium, before January signing Bruno Fernandes netted once in each half to wrap up a comfortable win.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been earning lots of praise for their improved performances in recent weeks, and Red Devils legend Scholes is clearly impressed by what he has seen from Manchester United recently.

Scholes posted a picture of Fernandes celebrating one of his goals on Tuesday night on his Instagram story and wrote the caption: “Well then… I think we have a football team.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford, before they travel to Aston Villa in the top flight.

Solskjaer is hoping to guide Manchester United to a top-four finish in the Premier League as they look to try and book a place in next season’s Champions League.

Manchester United – who finished sixth in the table and without a trophy last season – will take on Southampton and Crystal Palace in their next two Premier League games after their clash against Aston Villa next Thursday.

