Arsenal fan Piers Morgan (Photo: Screengrab)

Piers Morgan took to social media to admit his annoyance at Manchester United’s impressive performance in their 5-2 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils have been in good form in recent weeks and they made it four wins on the spin in all competitions thanks to a dominant victory over the Cherries at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Mason Greenwood scored in the 29th minute to cancel out Junior Stanislas’ opener at Old Trafford, before Marcus Rashford’s penalty and Anthony Martial’s superb curling shot made it 3-1 to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men at half-time.

Bournemouth pulled a goal back five minutes after half-time when Josh King dispatched his penalty, but quick-fire goals from Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes put Manchester United back in control.

The win lifted Manchester United up into fourth place in the Premier League table ahead of Chelsea FC’s clash with Watford later on Saturday.

Celebrity Arsenal fan and former Daily Mirror editor Morgan was clearly not happy to see one of the Gunners’ rivals performing so well.

Posting on Twitter after Fernandes’ free-kick, Morgan wrote: “United are back – they’re on fire today & smacking in wonder-goals all over the place. Very annoying.”

Meanwhile, former defender Danny Higginbotham was impressed by the resilience shown by the Red Devils.

Higginbotham tweeted: “Like the good days of old when opposition scored first against @ManUtd and only angered them. What a response.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they travel to face Aston Villa.

After that, the Red Devils will take on Southampton and Crystal Palace in their next two games.

