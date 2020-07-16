PSG want to sign Marcus Rashford from Man United - report

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on a deal to sign Marcus Rashford from Man United this summer, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 16 July 2020, 05:05 UK
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on a deal to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Independent is reporting that PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is keen for the French side to bring the England forward to Paris this summer as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

According to the same story, Tuchel “adores” Rashford’s directness and versatility, and he feels that the forward would greatly complement the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the French club.

Whether PSG would be able to tempt Manchester United into actually selling Rashford remains to be seen, of course.

According to the same article, Manchester United would want at least £100m before thinking about selling Rashford this summer, even in a Covid-19 deflated market.

The story adds that Tuchel would “probably” be willing to pay that much to land Rashford this summer.

Rashford has been in good form for Manchester United this season, scoring 16 goals and making six assists in 28 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

He has also scored four times in the cup competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men. Rashford has also netted twice in his last three appearances for the Red Devils following the return of the Premier League last month.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to feature for the Red Devils when they return to Premier League action on Thursday night with a crunch clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, as Solskjaer’s men continue their pursuit of a top-four finish in the English top flight.

Manchester United will then play Premier League rivals Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard sends message to players about Chelsea FC signings
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane tells Liverpool FC to sign this world-class star this summer
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard sends message to players about Chelsea FC signings
Frank Lampard
Ashley Cole sends message to Chelsea FC star after 1-0 win over Norwich
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC ‘crisis’ after 2-1 loss at Arsenal
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Gary Neville
Gary Neville: Mason Greenwood better than Man United duo
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane tells Liverpool FC to sign this world-class star this summer
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker: What I think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United
ScoopDragon Football News Network