Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on a deal to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Independent is reporting that PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is keen for the French side to bring the England forward to Paris this summer as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

According to the same story, Tuchel “adores” Rashford’s directness and versatility, and he feels that the forward would greatly complement the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the French club.

Whether PSG would be able to tempt Manchester United into actually selling Rashford remains to be seen, of course.

According to the same article, Manchester United would want at least £100m before thinking about selling Rashford this summer, even in a Covid-19 deflated market.

The story adds that Tuchel would “probably” be willing to pay that much to land Rashford this summer.

Rashford has been in good form for Manchester United this season, scoring 16 goals and making six assists in 28 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

He has also scored four times in the cup competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men. Rashford has also netted twice in his last three appearances for the Red Devils following the return of the Premier League last month.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to feature for the Red Devils when they return to Premier League action on Thursday night with a crunch clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, as Solskjaer’s men continue their pursuit of a top-four finish in the English top flight.

Manchester United will then play Premier League rivals Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip