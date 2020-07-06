Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Marcus Rashford has moved to play down the spotlight on Mason Greenwood following his recent fine form for Manchester United.

Greenwood has been in superb form for Manchester United in recent weeks, and the the 18-year-old was a key player for the Red Devils as they sealed a 5-2 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The teenager scored two of the Red Devils’ goals against the Cherries as he helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to claim an important win in the race for Champions League qualification.

It has been something of a breakthrough season for Greenwood, who has scored 16 goals and made two assists in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this term.

Rashford, however, has warned Manchester United fans not to get too carried away by the young English talent and instead give him the space he needs to continue improving for the Red Devils.

Speaking to BT Sport on Saturday after the game, Rashford said of Greenwood: “Left foot, right foot. He can finish on whatever side is comfortable for him.

“But, I wouldn’t put too much emphasis on him, I’d just let him play his football.

“Like you saw today, that’s what he does, he scores goals when other people can’t score goals. It’s a big bonus for us to have him in the squad.”

Rashford continued: “When we’re all on goalscoring form and Mason has been on fire, Anthony has been on fire, so it’s always positive for teams if their forwards are scoring.

“They’ve been brilliant all season and it’s important to keep that going and to push on.

“It’s definitely enjoyable when you win games, but just to be playing at Old Trafford week in, week out is an amazing feeling.

“The lads enjoyed it today and these are the types of performances we want to be putting in – a bit better defensively, but it’s football. It’s definitely exciting times.”

Both Rashford and Greenwood will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Aston Villa away from home in the Premier League on Thursday night.

After that clash, the Red Devils will take on Southampton and Crystal Palace, before they turn their attentions towards their FA Cup semi-final showdown against Chelsea FC on Sunday 19 July.

