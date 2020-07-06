Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on Anthony Martial and claimed that the striker looks like “a different person” after he helped to fire Manchester United to victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Martial curled home a superb shot into the top corner on the stroke of half-time during the Premier League clash against the Cherries to put the Red Devils back in control of the Premier League clash after they had initially fallen behind at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old Martial has now scored 20 goals and has made three assists in all competitions for Manchester United this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after having struggled to find consistent form in recent campaigns.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has been delighted by what he has seen from the France international in recent weeks and he feels that Martial is almost unrecognisable to the player Red Devils fans are used to seeing.

Speaking to BT Sport about Martial’s goal during the win over Bournemouth, Ferdinand said: “This [goal] is just magic. It had me off my seat, I was screaming in the studio. He cuts in, takes a look and says: ‘top bin, here you come’.

“He looks like a different person. He looks like he’s enjoying his football, he’s confident. You can see the pictures – he’s smiling again.

“After his first goal for Manchester United against Liverpool, he smiled. Here again, you see him smiling.

“He’s been known as someone who’s very moody. This guy is a different character now under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge.

Next up for the Red Devils is a trip to Aston Villa on Thursday night, before they take on Southampton and Crystal Palace in their next two Premier League games.

