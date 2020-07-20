Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United not to let Paul Pogba leave the club this summer, insisting that the Red Devils have not yet seen the best of the midfielder.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has been a relentless source of debate over the last few years, with the French midfielder having regularly been linked with a move away from the Premier League club.

The World Cup winner has been in good form along with most of his other Manchester United team-mates since the return of the Premier League last month, with Pogba having missed the vast majority of the campaign before that due to injury issues.

Pogba’s current contract at Old Trafford is due to expire next summer, but Manchester United have the option to trigger an extension for a further year.

Now, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has spoken out and has urged the Red Devils not to try and cash-in on Pogba this summer – because he feels that the best is yet to come from the former Juventus midfielder.

Speaking to BT Sport last week, Ferdinand said: “I’ve seen a lot of people, a lot of fans, a lot of pundits say they have to get rid of him if they want to improve.

“Man United have not seen the best of Paul Pogba. We’re beginning to see it now. It’s fashionable [to criticise him].

“What I’m saying is now they’re beginning to see what he’s about, potentially what he could’ve been when they signed him.

“Now they’re going to start seeing that. Why sell him now? If you’re going to replace him, who?

“Who’s actually better than him and gettable in the world right now? It’s nigh-on impossible. Keep him.”

Pogba, 27, has scored one goal and made three assists in 14 Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season.

The Frenchman will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action on Wednesday night with a home clash against West Ham United.

After that, the Red Devils will play Leicester City in their final Premier League game of the season away from home on Sunday afternoon.

