Robbie Savage names five players Man United should try to sign

Former Birmingham City midfielder Robbie Savage (Photo: BT Sport)

Robbie Savage has named five players he thinks that Manchester United should try and target in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer begins to think about bolstering his squad ahead of next season.

Manchester United are in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season following their recent good form following the return of top-flight football in England.

Solskjaer is aiming to steer Manchester United into next season’s Champions League, and he will then look to equip the Red Devils with what’s needed to challenge for the Premier League title in the coming seasons.

Former midfielder Savage feels that the likes of Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Jack Grealish and James Maddison should all be on Manchester United’s transfer wish-list this summer.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Savage said: “I would go for Kalidou Koulibaly, the Napoli captain, because he would bring pace to the heart of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s back four.

“I would go for a playmaker to provide competition for Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, who was absolutely majestic at Aston Villa on Thursday night – maybe Jack Grealish or James Maddison.

“And I would go for Jadon Sancho or Harry Kane, which would send a signal to the rest of the Premier League: United are back in business.

“Obviously we can’t be sure, at this stage, how heavily the coronavirus pandemic has impacted on clubs’ spending power.

“But I get the impression Solskjaer is close to assembling an irresistible attacking force who can play with the swagger, intensity and tempo United fans have come to expect down the years.

“A front five of Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford, Greenwood and Kane or Sancho would take some stopping.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they take on Crystal Palace away from home.

After that, the Red Devils will switch their attentions towards preparing for their crunch FA Cup semi-final showdown against Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday.

Manchester United will complete their Premier League season with games against West Ham United and Leicester City as they bid to secure a top-four finish for next term.

