Luke Shaw (Photo: Adidas)

Luke Shaw believes that Mason Greenwood has what it takes to become a “legend” at Manchester United following his recent fine performances for the Red Devils.

The 18-year-old forward has earned plenty of new admirers in recent weeks following his fine displays for the Red Devils, and the teenager scored twice in Manchester United’s 5-2 win over Bournemouth at the weekend.

It has been a breakthrough season for Greenwood at Old Trafford, with the youngster having scored a total of 15 goals in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Shaw feels that Greenwood can continue to develop under Solskjaer at Manchester United and he feels that he has all of the necessary ingredients to go down as a club legend at Manchester United.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Shaw said: “The growth that Mason has made in the last year-and-a-half he has been in and around the first team is amazing.

“For me personally, I feel like he has turned from a kid to a man in such short time and now he’s understanding what this league is about.

“He has grown in size, he has got stronger and he is not fragile anymore. [Before, he] could be pushed off the ball.

“The most important thing I would say for him is ignore the hype, ignore what people are saying, just focus on yourself, keep doing what he’s doing and there is no reason why he can’t become a very important player for Manchester United in the future.

“He can become a United legend, no doubt about it.”

Both Shaw and Greenwood will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action on Thursday night with a trip to Aston Villa.

Manchester United can move to within one point of fourth-placed Leicester City if they beat the Villains away from home this week.

The Red Devils will then return to Premier League action on Monday night with a home clash against Southampton, before a trip to Crystal Palace later in the week.

Manchester United will then turn their attentions towards preparing for their FA Cup semi-final showdown against Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

