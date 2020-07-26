Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer believes that Mason Greenwood has all the necessary ingredients to become a “superstar” for Manchester United.

The teenage forward has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Red Devils this season after having enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Greenwood has been in superb form for Manchester United since the return of the Premier League last month, with the teenager having scored five goals and made one assist in his last seven outings in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The 18-year-old has scored a total of 18 goals and has made two assists in all competitions for Manchester United this season and he has been earning rave reviews for his displays for Solskjaer’s side.

Now, former England star Shearer has claimed that Greenwood could end up being a record goal-scorer in the Premier League in the years to come.

Speaking on Match of the Day last week, Shearer said of Greenwood: “A potential superstar.

“I respect the power, left foot, right foot, and the way he gets his shot away early, he doesn’t give the keeper a chance to set himself.

“Whether it’s near-post or far-post. Everything is power, head down and hit it as hard as you can.

“I was taught at Southampton, by my old youth coach Dave Merrington, to concentrate on that right foot and make it unstoppable.

“Now, he can do it with his left and right foot. He gets it away early and the goalkeepers have no chance.

“I think in 12 or 13 years time, we could be talking about a Premier League record goal-scorer.

“I know there’s so many things that can happen in someone’s career. But I think he’s that good. Eighteen years of age, he’s going to get bigger, he’s going to get better, more experienced.”

Greenwood will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in their final game of the season on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game knowing that a win or a draw will seal a top-four finish and guarantee their place in the Champions League for next season.

After Sunday’s game, Manchester United will return to Europa League action on 5 August when they take on LASK in the return leg of their last 16 clash.

