Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer believes that the time has come for Dean Henderson to be given a chance at Manchester United after David De Gea’s horror show in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea FC on Sunday.

De Gea was at fault for at least two of the three goals that Manchester United conceded at Wembley at the weekend as Chelsea FC sealed a comprehensive win over the Red Devils.

The Spanish goalkeeper should have done better at his near post when Olivier Giroud handed the Blues the lead at the end of the first half.

And De Gea was at fault once again when Mason Mount’s low long-range effort crept under him in the first minute of the second half as he failed to make what should have been a routine save.

De Gea’s form has been a major talking point for Manchester United this season, with the Spaniard having made a number of high-profile errors over the last few months to raise doubts about his long-term future at the club.

Despite question-marks about his form, De Gea signed a new contract with Manchester United back in September to keep him at the club until 2023, with the option for a further year.

Meanwhile, on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Henderson has been impressing during his spell with Sheffield United this season.

And former England star Shearer believes that it could be the right time to give the 23-year-old Henderson the chance to shine in goal for Manchester United from next season.

Speaking on BBC One after Manchester United’s loss to Chelsea FC on Sunday, Shearer said: “If the goalkeeper makes one mistake, or possibly two, you think you should stick with him. But it keeps happening [with De Gea].

“I think you only bring Dean Henderson back to Manchester United as the number one, or you keep him where he is to keep gaining experience.

“I think that time has come.”

De Gea will be hoping to make amends when Manchester United return to Premier League action on Wednesday night with a home clash against West Ham United.

The Red Devils will then take on Leicester City away from home on Sunday as they look to wrap up a top-four finish in the Premier League in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge of the club.

