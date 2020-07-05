Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Tim Sherwood has urged Manchester United to make a move to sign Caglar Soyuncu from Leicester City this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a host of players in the coming weeks and months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ponders bolstering his squad ahead of next season.

Manchester United have been in decent form in recent weeks as Solskjaer looks to steer his side to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

With the season approaching its end, attentions will now gradually start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Manchester United could bring in ahead of the new campaign.

Soyuncu has been a constant presence in the Leicester City team this season, with the centre-half having featured in almost all of the Foxes’ games this term.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Sherwood feels that the 24-year-old would be a great partner for Harry Maguire in the heart of Manchester United’s defence.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Sherwood said: “I agree with Michael [Owen] I think they’re three players away.

“I think they need extra cover at centre-back. I think Soyuncu – I know Robbie Savage won’t be happy because they’re taking him from Leicester – but if the money is right they sell, like they did with Harry Maguire.

“I think he would be outstanding there. He can play on the front foot and keep them up the field.”

Sherwood also underlined his belief that Manchester United need to sign a new centre-forward this summer.

He continued: “They need a number nine.

“It’s very difficult to go out and get a Harry Kane but if they managed to do that – they are the biggest club in the world – then they can challenge. They are that close.

“This boy Bruno Fernandes has made such a difference to them. He’s the last piece of the jigsaw that they needed but the dead piece of the jigsaw which is Paul Pogba he’s brought him back to life, brought him into the party again.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they travel to Aston Villa in the top flight.

After that, the Red Devils will play Southampton the following Monday followed by a clash with Crystal Palace, before their FA Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

