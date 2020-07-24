Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood during lockdown (Photo: Mason Greenwood / Instagram)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Mason Greenwood for once again “bailing out” Manchester United after he netted the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Wednesday night.

The teenage forward has been in superb form in recent weeks and he has helped Manchester United to keep themselves in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Greenwood was on target once again at Old Trafford against the Hammers as he scored early in the second half, after Michail Antonio had put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot just before half-time.

The young forward has now scored 17 goals and made two assists in all competitions for Manchester United in what has been a breakthrough campaign for the Englishman.

And Red Devils boss Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United have a lot to thank Greenwood for as they close in on a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Speaking after Wednesday’s draw, Solskjaer said: “He’s bailed us out a few times and he’s done it again.

“He’s been absolutely top class ever since we gave him an opportunity.

“I think Cardiff in the last game of last season was his first start and he was our best player in that game and he’s grown and grown in confidence and belief.

“He trusts himself that his talent, his qualities, attributes, they actually work at the highest level.”

Manchester United are currently in third place in the Premier League table as they close in on Champions League qualification for next season.

The Red Devils will secure their spot in the top four this term if they manage to avoid defeat against Leicester City in their final game of the season at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United are currently level on points with Chelsea FC and one point ahead of Leicester City heading into the final round of fixtures.

