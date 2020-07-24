Ole Gunnar Solskjaer raves about Man United star Mason Greenwood

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Mason Greenwood after his 17th goal of the season for Man United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 24 July 2020, 04:30 UK
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood during lockdown (Photo: Mason Greenwood / Instagram)
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood during lockdown (Photo: Mason Greenwood / Instagram)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Mason Greenwood for once again “bailing out” Manchester United after he netted the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Wednesday night.

The teenage forward has been in superb form in recent weeks and he has helped Manchester United to keep themselves in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Greenwood was on target once again at Old Trafford against the Hammers as he scored early in the second half, after Michail Antonio had put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot just before half-time.

The young forward has now scored 17 goals and made two assists in all competitions for Manchester United in what has been a breakthrough campaign for the Englishman.

And Red Devils boss Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United have a lot to thank Greenwood for as they close in on a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Speaking after Wednesday’s draw, Solskjaer said: “He’s bailed us out a few times and he’s done it again.

“He’s been absolutely top class ever since we gave him an opportunity.

“I think Cardiff in the last game of last season was his first start and he was our best player in that game and he’s grown and grown in confidence and belief.

“He trusts himself that his talent, his qualities, attributes, they actually work at the highest level.”

Manchester United are currently in third place in the Premier League table as they close in on Champions League qualification for next season.

The Red Devils will secure their spot in the top four this term if they manage to avoid defeat against Leicester City in their final game of the season at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United are currently level on points with Chelsea FC and one point ahead of Leicester City heading into the final round of fixtures.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher identifies where Chelsea FC need signings this summer
Frank Lampard
Jurgen Klopp: What I truly think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard replies when asked if Chelsea FC are signing Kai Havertz
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC plot move for 28-year-old FC Barcelona star – report
Gary Neville
‘Rubbish’: Gary Neville sends message to Man United star after 1-1 draw with West Ham
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher identifies where Chelsea FC need signings this summer
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan backs Mikel Arteta’s stance on Arsenal star
Gary Lineker
‘Won’t be long’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star Mason Greenwood
Rio Ferdinand
‘Stick with him’: Rio Ferdinand delivers verdict on Man United star
ScoopDragon Football News Network