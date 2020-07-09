Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives update on Man United transfer plans

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Manchester United will look to make some new signings in the summer transfer window but they will only pursue deals that are practical.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Solskjaer starts to think about bolstering his squad ahead of next season.

What remains to be seen is the size of the transfer budget that Solskjaer is given this summer in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Solskjaer has regularly stated that the Red Devils are in the market to make some additions this summer, but he has also stressed that Manchester United will not be reckless in the forthcoming transfer window.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports before the clash with Aston Villa on Thursday night, Solskjaer said: “There’s got to be realism [about summer spending].

“I think the whole world has changed both financially and the perception that we’ve got on values. Every time I put the case in front of Ed (Woodward) I think it’s a sensible one and it’s a realistic one.

“I think I’ve proven to the club that I’ve always got the club at the front of my mind. I don’t think short term or personally that this would fit me for a short space of time.

“I’ll always think long term and try to make good deals. I’m always quite careful with money – my personal money as well.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Monday night when they take on Southampton at Old Trafford.

After that, the Red Devils will travel to Crystal Palace, before they turn their attentions towards their crunch FA Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

Manchester United will then complete their Premier League campaign with clashes against West Ham United and Leicester City as they chase a top-four finish and qualification for next season’s Champions League.

