Ole Gunnar Solskjaer updates Man United fans on transfer plans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United’s summer transfer plans remain a bit “up in the air” amid uncertainty about next season.

The Red Devils are currently in the hunt to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League as they bid to book their spot in next season’s Champions League.

With the Premier League season now approaching its conclusion, attentions will inevitably start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Solskjaer could look to bring in to bolster his squad at Old Trafford.

However, there remains some uncertainty about when the transfer window will run, and when the new Premier League season will begin.

Manchester United will also have to take into account the possible financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to their ability to spend big this summer.

Speaking in an interview before Manchester United’s clash with Southampton on Monday night, Solskjaer admitted that the Red Devils are planning for a variety of scenarios.

“Quite a lot of planning going on,” said Solskjaer.

“When do we start the league? That is obviously determined by how far we go in Europe, so you can’t really decide on the training programme.

“There’s so many small decisions and of course sometimes transfers are out of our hands as well. If the team is going well, what do we need and what don’t we need?

“That is the way we’re working and you’ve got to plan for different scenarios.

“Uncertainty of dates, how much holiday can we give them and what will next season look like… it’s a little bit up in the air.”

He added: “I don’t think it’s like dramatic decisions, the word you said there, I don’t think the club would panic or go crazy with plans that we’ve already talked about for years to come, you do have to have a long-term plan but short-term some decisions will be easier to make if you get the Champions League.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.

Solskjaer’s men will then turn their attentions towards preparing for their FA Cup semi-final showdown against Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, before they complete their Premier League campaign with games against Leicester City and West Ham United.

