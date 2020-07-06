Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Manchester United could be in the market to sign a new attacking player in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils continued their recent good form by claiming a dominant 5-2 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday to make it four victories in a row in all competitions.

Manchester United are now just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish hots up.

With only five games left to play in the Premier League, attentions will now gradually start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players the Red Devils could bring in to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Solskjaer was quizzed directly about his summer transfer plans after the final whistle on Saturday, and he hinted that the Red Devils could be in the market for a new forward.

Asked whether he would like to add another forward to his squad this summer, Solskjaer replied: “Yeah, well, every day and every game and every training session is a chance to improve.

“We’ve got to improve the ones we’ve got here. I think we’ve seen improvement in Marcus, Mason and Anthony all season, so we’ll keep on improving the ones we’ve got.

“But, we will never stand still. We are always on the lookout if there’s anything that’s possible [in the transfer market].

“Because we can’t think we’ve cracked it, like Gary [Neville] mentioned last week. The emphasis is just on improving the team all the time.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they travel to Aston Villa in the top flight.

After that, Solskjaer’s men will take on Southampton and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, before turning their attentions towards their crunch FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip