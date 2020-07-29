Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Jadon Sancho is Manchester United’s main transfer target in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months now that the Premier League transfer window is open for the summer.

Manchester United have sealed their spot in the Champions League for next season thanks to their third-placed finish in the Premier League this term, and playing in Europe’s elite club competition next term may help the club attract some top talent this summer.

Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho has long been linked with a move to the Premier League following his sparkling form for the German club.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Cooper has underlined that Sancho remains as one of the Red Devils’ top transfer priorities ahead of next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cooper said: “There’s no doubt their number one target is Jadon Sancho, and I think they’ve ticked a massive box in having Champions League football because that’s attractive to someone like him, and I think it’s perhaps a deal that can be done.”

“But it’s going to be really difficult, complex, difficult-to-structure deal, bearing in mind I don’t think Manchester United will put a £100m cheque on the lap of Borussia Dortmund.”

Sancho, 20, has been in superb form this season, having scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga for Dortmund.

Cooper also went on to reveal some of the other areas that Manchester United may be looking to strengthen in the summer window.

He continued: “I think they also want a bit of cover at centre-back – the likes of Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are not what Ole is looking for in that position – and ideally as well perhaps an attacking midfielder that complements the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

“I think there’s a feeling when the two of them maybe aren’t on form or are injured or have played too many games and need to be rotated, the performance level slips.

“That’s why someone like Jack Grealish comes into the reckoning. I’m not suggesting that’s a deal that’s done or is going to be done, but I think that’s the sort of player and cover they’ll be looking for so when Fernandes or Pogba aren’t playing, the performance levels don’t drop and they still win the games they’d expect to win with those two players in the side.

“It’s an important summer still for Manchester United but the pressure is off in many ways. Solskjaer will wake up this morning thinking I’ve done a job no one thought I was going to do. Let’s go and win a trophy [in the Europa League] and make it a perfect season.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Wednesday next week when they take on LASK in the return leg of their round of 16 clash.

