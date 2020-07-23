‘Rubbish’: Gary Neville sends message to Man United star after 1-1 draw with West Ham

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville described Paul Pogba’s handball as “rubbish” after the midfielder conceded a penalty in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils headed into the game looking to boost their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League ahead of their trip to rivals Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United struggled to get a foothold in the game in the first half and West Ham took the lead on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot.

Pogba handled the ball in the box after he raised his hands to cover his face from an on-rushing free-kick from Declan Rice.

And Michail Antonio made no mistake as he dispatched his penalty to give West Ham United the lead just before the break.

However, Mason Greenwood continued his fine form for the Red Devils when he netted the equaliser for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in the 51st minute, scoring on his 50th appearance for Manchester United.

Former Manchester United defender Neville was less than impressed by Pogba’s handball that led to the penalty in the first half.

Speaking during Sky Sports’ coverage of the game, Neville said of the Pogba handball incident: “It’s rubbish from him… You don’t do that. You take it in your grid.”

Neville, however, was somewhat more impressed by Pogba and Greenwood’s contributions for the equaliser.

Speaking after the 18-year-old drew Manchester United level, Neville said: “It’s a brilliant bit of play.

“Paul Pogba slips a pass into Greenwood. Issa Diop can’t react and get out to Greenwood, who just gets it out of his feet quickly. The quality of the play is so good and the finish [is too].”

Greenwood has now scored 17 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season in what has been a breakthrough campaign for the starlet.

The result leaves Manchester United knowing that they must avoid defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday to be sure of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

