Dwight Yorke tells Man United to make this ‘perfect’ signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Dwight Yorke has urged Manchester United to make a move to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer.

Manchester United are bound to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months and they look to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

The Red Devils have been in decent form since the return of top-flight football in England, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men having won two of their three games in the Premier League in recent days.

As the season approaches its conclusion, attentions will now gradually start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the potential signings Manchester United could make.

Napoli defender Koulibaly has long been linked with a potential move to the Premier League – and former Manchester United star Yorke believes that he would be the perfect fit alongside Harry Maguire in the Red Devils’ back-line.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Yorke said: “Without a doubt I think he [Koulibaly] is one that everyone is after and if Manchester United are going to make some big signings like they always do, I would definitely [sign him], if we can afford him then why not?

“I think he is the perfect fit to come into centre-half alongside Maguire, that would be awesome to have him there and suddenly we look a proper team then, with the likes of Pogba and Bruno and one of the holding midfielders and the front three forwards as I mentioned.

“We become a team who suddenly everybody will be fearing.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Bournemouth at Old Trafford looking to make it three wins on the spin in the English top flight.

Manchester United ended up in sixth place and without a trophy under Solskjaer last season.

