Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are close to wrapping up a deal to sign Real Madrid teenager Alvaro Fernandez, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media AS, as reported by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are finalising personal terms with the 17-year-old ahead of a transfer to Old Trafford.

The same article states that Fernandez is out of contact at Real Madrid after he snubbed the option to extend his current deal which expired at the end of June.

According to the same story, Manchester United are facing stiff competition from Manchester City for the teenager’s signature in the summer transfer window.

However, AS report that Fernandez is set to move to Manchester United after he was promised the chance to compete with Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams for a place in the first team.

Although the 17-year-old will initially link up with the Manchester United youth team, there’s a belief that Fernandez won’t take long to challenge for a starting spot.

Manchester United were 2-0 winners against Crystal Palace on Thursday night in the English capital thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial at Selhurst Park.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will take on bitter rivals Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday in pursuit of their first silverware under the Norwegian head coach.

Manchester United will conclude their Premier League campaign with games against West Ham United and Leicester City in their pursuit of a Champions League spot.

The Red Devils are in fifth position in the Premier League table and level on points with Leicester in fourth spot.

Chelsea FC are only a point ahead of Manchester United in what promising to be an enthralling conclusion to the top-four race.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip