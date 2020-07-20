Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are interested in Torino striker Andrea Belotti to provide cover for their current forward options, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are tracking the Torino striker in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bolster his attacking options ahead of his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

According to the same story, the Red Devils boss wants to add another quality forward to his squad to be prepared for potential injuries to Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial next term.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are tracking Belotti but the Red Devils can expect to face competition from Inter Milan, with Antonio Conte a fan of the clinical striker.

Tuttosport add that Manchester United will need to make a bid in the excess of £36m for the Torino forward after Fiorentina submitted an offer that was rejected in the January transfer window.

The Italian media outlet claim that Torino have inserted a £90m contract release clause for foreign clubs to meet if they’re hoping to sign the Italy international.

But the story plays down the chances of Manchester United producing a club-record bid for Belotti.

The 26-year-old burst onto the scene in the 2016-17 season when Belotti scored 26 times in 35 games in Serie A to prompt interest from a number of top clubs in Europe.

The Italian centre-forward has netted 92 times in 187 games in all competitions during his past five seasons at Torino.

Manchester United will take on West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday night before the Red Devils take on top-four rivals Leicester City in their final Premier League game of the campaign.

