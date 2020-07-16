Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Manchester United are set to be offered Milan Skriniar by Inter Milan as the Serie A side look to lure Anthony Martial to the San Siro this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Inter Milan are long-term admirers of the France international and his current form will only have underlined the Serie A outfit’s desire to sign Martial.

The same article states that the 24-year-old is valued at around £60m despite having four years left to run on his current deal with the Old Trafford outfit.

According to the same story, Inter are hoping to exploit Manchester United’s desperate need for a centre-half partner for their skipper Harry Maguire, as highlighted by Victor Lindelof’s error in a 2-2 draw with Southampton on Monday night.

The Italian media outlet claim that Inter Milan are prepared to offer Skriniar to Manchester United in a cash plus player deal for the France forward.

The article claims that Inter Milan believe their Slovakia international is worth around £58m so the Serie A side would hope a small financial package would be need to supplement their offer.

The story reveals that Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all interested in a deal to sign Martial.

The France star has scored 16 times in 29 games in the Premier League this season after the former AS Monaco star netted in a 2-2 draw with Southampton earlier this week.

Martial has hit the 20-goal mark in all competitions this season to produce his best individual campaign since his £36m move to Manchester United in 2015.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will make the trip to Crystal Palace in their next Premier League game at Selhurst Park on Thursday night.

