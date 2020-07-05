Antoine Griezmann ‘open’ to a move to Man United, Man City – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

FC Barcelona flop Antoine Griezmann would be open to a move to Manchester United or Manchester City this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Griezmann could leave FC Barcelona this summer less than 12 months after his £107m move to the Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid.

The same article states that Griezmann has struggled to adapt to life at the La Liga champions to raise questions about his long-term future at the Catalan side.

According to the same story, the France international has a poor relationship with FC Barcelona manager Quique Setien, as highlighted by the head coach’s decision to use Griezmann as an added-time substitute in a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

The report goes on to state that Griezmann would be open to a move away from FC Barcelona this summer to prematurely end his Camp Nou nightmare despite courting a move to the Spanish giants for a number seasons.

Mundo Deportivo claim that the France forward would be keen on a move to Manchester United or Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

However, the Spanish media outlet suggest that Setien could be sacked at the end of the La Liga campaign to provide Griezmann with a second chance at FC Barcelona.

Griezmann came close to a move to Manchester United in the 2015 and 2016 summer transfer windows but deals failed to materialise for the France international.

The 29-year-old was criticised for his flirtations with Manchester United after raising the excitement levels of the Red Devils supporters only to commit to new and improved deals at Atletico.

Griezmann has scored eight times and has made four assists in 32 games in the Spanish top flight this season.

