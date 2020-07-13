Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal transfer update on 23-year-old

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has reiterated that Arsenal have no plans to sell Kieran Tierney this summer despite reported interest from Leicester City.

The Foxes have been linked with a move to sign the Scotland international to replace Chilwell should the Leicester left-back leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers worked with Tierney during his stint in charge of Celtic before the Northern Irish head coach took over the reins at the Premier League outfit last season.

Tierney has endured an injury-hit first season at Arsenal following his £25m move to the north London side from the Scottish Premier League champions last summer.

But the Scottish defender has shown signs of improvement since the return of the Premier League after the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Arteta has underlined that he wants to keep Tierney at Arsenal after the defender’s impressive form since the return of the Premier League last month.

“He’s not going anywhere,” Arteta told his pre-match media conference. “I really like him.

“I’m very impressed him. Everybody loves him at the club and he earns that every single day with the way he treats people, the way he works and the energy he brings to the place.

“And then with his performances, I am delighted. He has adapted really well, he is a player that gives you everything in every session and every game. And the quality he has added as well.

“He’s still so young, he has things to improve obviously but he’s been a great addition to the team.”

The Sun reported on Saturday that Manchester United are leading the race to sign Leicester City defender Chilwell in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are thought to have earmarked Chilwell as one of their top targets in the summer transfer window despite the prospect of a bidding war for the Leicester star.

According to the report Leicester value Chilwell at around £60m amid interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea FC in their home-grown talent.

Chilwell has scored three times and has made three assists in 27 appearances for Leicester this season to help the Foxes challenge Chelsea FC and Manchester United for a top-four finish.

Tierney, on the other hand, has made 11 appearances for Arsenal but the Scottish defender is still waiting to score his first goal or make an assist this term.

The Arsenal defender will come up against his Scotland captain and rival for a place in the national team when Arsenal host Andy Robertson and Liverpool FC on Wednesday night.

Leicester will face Manchester United at Old Trafford in their final game of the Premier League season on Sunday 26 July.

