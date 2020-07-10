Man United identify three centre-halves who could partner Harry Maguire – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are looking at Nathan Ake, Tyrone Mings and Alessio Romagnoli as potential centre-half partners for Harry Maguire, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils are looking to invest in a long-term partner for the Manchester United captain this summer.

The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that the 20-time English champions need a new centre-half to continue their progress in 2020.

According to the same story, the Red Devils believe they could sign Ake or Mings in a discounted deal given that Bournemouth and Aston Villa could be relegated to the Championship in a couple of weeks.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are also eyeing AC Milan defender Ramagnoli as the Italian defender looks to play in the Champions League next term.

ESPN suggest that the Italy international would be the most expensive option on their shortlist but Ake and Mings could be signed in cut-price deals this summer.

Manchester United were 5-2 winners against Ake and his Bournemouth team-mates at the weekend as the Cherries moved one step closer to relegation to the Championship.

The Red Devils have used Sweden international Victor Lindelof as Maguire’s centre-half partner throughout most of the Premier League campaign but question marks linger over the former Benfica star.

Manchester United made Maguire the most expensive defender in the world last summer when the Red Devils signed the England international in an £80m deal from Leicester City.

Maguire’s transfer fee eclipsed the £75m that Liverpool FC paid for Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Manchester United will finish the Premier League season with games against Southampton, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Leicester City.

