Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are ahead of Manchester City and Chelsea FC in the race to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are now in “pole position” to land the 23-year-old left-back as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his defensive options ahead of his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

The same story says that any move for Chilwell is likely to cast doubt over Luke Shaw’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

The article claims that Chilwell is a “major target” for the Red Devils this summer as Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are also strongly interested in a move to sign Chilwell, with Frank Lampard apparently having been “convinced” that the Blues were set to sign the Leicester City full-back this summer.

It is claimed in the same article that Manchester City are also keen on signing Chilwell to replace Benjamin Mendy – but it is Manchester United who are now heading the queue to sign the left-back this summer.

Chilwell has been a regular fixture in the Leicester City team this season, and he had scored three goals and made three assists in 27 Premier League games for the Foxes ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will take on Southampton and Crystal Palace in their next two Premier League games, before they turn their attentions towards preparing for their FA Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

The Red Devils have won their last four games in the top flight and are firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League as they bid to secure a spot in the Champions League in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip