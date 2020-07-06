Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are looking to seek advice from Diego Forlan before making a firm offer for Uruguayan prospect Facundo Pellistri, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a deal to sign the 18-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to contact his former Manchester United team-mate to learn more about the promising Penarol teenager.

According to the same story, Forlan has firsthand knowledge of the highly-rated winger given that the ex-Atletico Madrid striker is currently the coach at Penarol.

The report goes on to state that Manchester United could sign the South American attacker for as little as £10m due to a clause in Pellistri’s current contact.

The Athletic suggest that Solskjaer will have to move fast in his discussions with Forlan about the winger because the Uruguayan teenager is attracting interest from their derby rivals Manchester City, as well as La Liga side Real Madrid.

The same article states that Pellistri does have an English passport, which could boost Manchester United’s hopes of winning the race to sign the teenage winger.

Manchester United boss Solskjaer had relied upon Daniel James in a winger role in the Red Devils team for most of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

However, Mason Greenwood has managed to keep the Wales international out of Solskjaer’s starting XI over the past couple of weeks thanks to his prolific form.

Greenwood scored twice in Manchester United’s 5-2 victory over Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday to take his tally to eight goals in the Premier League this term.

Manchester United will look to keep the pedal to the floor in the top-four race when the Red Devils make the trip to Aston Villa on Thursday night.

