Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are close to meeting Fiorentina’s asking price for Italy international Federico Chiesa, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere Fiorentino, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign the 22-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign the Fiorentina forward after his impressive season in the Italian top flight.

According to the same story, Fiorentina are looking for a transfer fee in the region of £60m for the promising Italian forward after his prolific form.

The report goes on to suggest that Chiesa and his father will need to be convinced that a move away from the Italian top flight would be the next right move for the La Viola star.

Corriere Fiorentina suggest that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to work hard to do some “extra convincing” that a move to Old Trafford is the best step for the Italian prospect.

The media outlet add that Manchester United could face competition from Newcastle United for Chiesa’s signature as the Magpies look to flex their muscle in the transfer market.

Chiesa scored six times and made three assists in 27 games in the Italian top flight this season.

The Italy international has netted 29 times in 143 games for Fiorentina over the past four seasons at the Florence outfit.

Manchester United may not need a new forward given the emergence of Mason Greenwood over the past month or so.

The 18-year-old has seized his chance to shine in the Manchester United team with four goals in his last three games.

The Red Devils will host Southampton at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip