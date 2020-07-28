Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are plotting a bid for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes to partner their captain Harry Maguire in the Premier League next season, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earmarked the Lille defender as a potential option to partner Maguire at centre-half next term.

The same article states that the Red Devils are looking to hijack Napoli’s deal to sign Magalhaes this summer as Solskjaer looks to improve his back four in his second full season in charge.

According to the same story, Magalhaes is a left-footed centre-half who would compliment right-footed Maguire in the Manchester United defence after the England international was partnered by Victor Lindelof throughout most of the Premier League campaign.

The Daily Express added that the promising Brazil defender would fit Solskjaer’s model of signing young talent that still has room to improve under his management.

Magalhaes has scored one goal in 23 games in the French top flight this term, while the Brazilian centre-half featured six times in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old defender moved to Lille from Brazilian side Avai FC in the 2017 summer transfer window before he enjoyed loan spells at Dinamo Zagreb and Troyes.

Manchester United secured their place in next season’s Champions League thanks to a 2-0 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard secured three points for Manchester United to help Solskjaer’s side finish in third place in his first full season in charge.

Manchester United will take on Austrian side LASK in the Europa League round of 16 on Wednesday 5 August.

