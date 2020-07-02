Gary Neville identifies how many signings Man United need to challenge for title

Manchester United legend Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United need three or four new signings of the quality of Bruno Fernandes to challenge for the Premier League title next season, according to Sky Sports pundit Gary Nevile.

The Red Devils were resounding 3-0 winners against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night courtesy of goals from Mason Greenwood and Fernandes at the Amex Stadium.

Manchester United eased to a second successive Premier League win to keep the pressure on Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish this season.

Fernandes has scored five times and has made three assists in eight Premier League starts since his move to Manchester United in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Portugal international’s arrival appears to have given Paul Pogba a new lease of life at Manchester United after transfer speculation surrounding the World Cup winner quelled in recent weeks.

Fernandes’ creativity in the middle of the park has also helped to improve the performances of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in attack.

Manchester United’s unbeaten run has prompted talk of a potential Premier League title challenge among some of the club’s supporters.

However, Sky Sports pundit Neville reckons that Manchester United need three or four world-class signings to challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City next term.

“This team is a lot more likeable than the one which was here two years ago when you thought Manchester United’s recruitment had lost direction,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“But I would urge some caution. Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League, they have a squad which is improving with young players.

“But there is still some work to be done in the transfer market to get this team to a title-winning team – which has to be Manchester United’s ambition.

“There is more needed and a lot more needed: three or four players of high quality of the Bruno Fernandes type to get them to the point where they can challenge.”

Manchester United are 34 points adrift of newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool in the title race.

The Red Devils haven’t challenged for the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson led the club to their final top-flight crown under his management in 2013.

Manchester United could win the FA Cup this season after their 2-1 victory over Norwich City set up a semi-final meeting with Chelsea FC.

