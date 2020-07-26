Gary Neville names how many signings Man United need to challenge next season

Manchester United legend Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville reckons Manchester United need four or five new signings to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Manchester United booked their place in next season’s Champions League thanks to their 2-0 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Red Devils struggled in the first half at the Foxes before Anthony Martial was brought down in the penalty area by a combined effort from Wes Morgan and Jonny Evans in the 71st minute.

January signing Bruno Fernandes scored his eighth Premier League goal from the penalty spot to edge Manchester United closer to Champions League football next season.

Leicester pushed for an equaliser in the final 19 minutes but Jesse Lingard capitalised on Kasper Schmeichel’s late mistake to score in the seventh minute of added time.

Manchester United finished their first full season under Solskjaer in third position ahead of Chelsea FC thanks to their superior goal difference.

Sky Sports pundit Neville gave his verdict on the signings that Manchester United require to challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

“He must invest if he wants to get the top two,” Neville told Sky Sports. “This squad has done a good job to get third but I think it’s the best they can do unless they improve. The first XI is good but they need four or five more signings.”

Manchester United’s January signing Fernandes finished his debut season in the Premier League with eight goals and seven assists for the Old Trafford outfit.

The Red Devils added former Watford striker Odion Ighalo to their squad from the Chinese Super League but the 31-year-old has made a limited impact in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are bound to be linked with a host of top names in the upcoming summer transfer window ahead of their 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The 20-time English champions will take on Austrian side LASK in the Europa League round of 16 next month in pursuit of their first trophy under their Norwegian head coach.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip