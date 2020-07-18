Gary Neville wants Man United to prioritise three signings this summer

Manchester United legend Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United need to prioritise three signings in the summer transfer window ahead of the new Premier League campaign, according to Gary Neville.

The Red Devils have some promising progress in the Premier League in 2020 to suggest that Manchester United may have turned a corner under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United have won four of their last six Premier League games to put Chelsea FC and Leicester City under pressure in the top-four race over the past month.

The 20-time English champions were 2-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the English capital.

Manchester United are a point adrift of third-placed Chelsea FC and level on points with Leicester City but trail the Foxes due to their inferior goal difference.

Solskjaer has been linked with a swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window despite the emergence of Mason Greenwood.

Former Manchester United defender Neville explained where Manchester United need to strengthen ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

“Definitely a centre-back, a challenger for David De Gea, a right winger and a centre-forward, in my opinion,” Neville told Webby and O’Neill, as quoted by Metro.

“It’s not to replace Martial, it’s to challenge Martial. It means Greenwood doesn’t have to play right wing all the time.

“I think do think the club need a winger who can play both sides, personally. I think they need a centre-forward.

“In 1999 we had Sheringham, Cole and Solskjaer in the building, Sir Alex Ferguson signed Dwight Yorke to challenge them, to complement them, to play with them. Not to replace them.

“You can sign a player in the same position as another player without disrespecting that player if he’s got the right attitude.

“So for me, the idea of a right winger coming in doesn’t mean Mason Greenwood is sat in the stands.

“It’s to have a squad capable of winning the Premier League and the Champions League. You can’t do that with 11 players or 13 players, you need 15, 16, 17 players of the highest quality.

“Yes, you can’t have too many where there’s then that disruption with the personalities. But you still need competitiveness, you still need competition in each space.

“We definitely need a top centre-half alongside Harry Maguire, in my opinion. We need a centre-forward, a right winger, you could argue left-back.

“But I think to me, centre-forward, right wing and centre-back are priorities.

“But Ole might not think they are priorities, he might think he’s okay with what he’s got.

“But looking at the squad, I would say a really dominant, quick, centre-back going in there alongside Maguire and Wan-Bissaka, maybe with Shaw at left-back, for me you’d see a top back four then.”

Manchester United have collected 17 points from a possible 24 to make Solskjaer’s side one of the form teams in the Premier League over the past month.

The Red Devils will take on Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC side in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United will finish the Premier League season with games against West Ham United and Leicester.

The 20-time English champions signed Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Remarkably, Manchester United haven’t lost a Premier League game since the Portugal international moved to Old Trafford.

Fernandes has scored seven goals and has made seven assists in 12 Premier League this season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip