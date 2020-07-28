Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are set to be offered the chance to sign Ivan Perisic by Inter Milan in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media website Football Italia, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Inter Milan are willing to use Perisic as a makeweight in a deal for Sanchez this summer.

The same article states that Inter boss Antonio Conte is willing to sacrifice Perisic to ensure that the Serie A side complete a permanent deal for Sanchez.

According to the same story, the San Siro outfit are prepared to pay £18m and offer Perisic in order to get a deal over the line for Sanchez before the Europa League resumes on 5 August.

The report claims that Manchester United have concerns about sanctioning Sanchez’s permanent move to the Italian side in case they could be left to rue the decision in the latter stages of the Europa League.

The Italian website claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to be interested in Perisic despite the Croatian being a regular target for his predecessor Jose Mourinho.

The story adds that Manchester United are looking to get Sanchez off their wage bill given the Red Devils are paying £300,000 a week for the Chile international.

Perisic spent the 2019-20 Bundesliga season on loan at German champions Bayern Munich, scoring four times and making four assists in the top-flight campaign.

The World Cup runner-up netted 40 times in 163 games in all competitions during his four-season spell at the San Siro.

Sanchez, on the other hand, scored just four goals for Inter Milan in a mixed loan spell at the Nerazzurri.

Manchester United secured their place in the Champions League next season thanks to a 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

