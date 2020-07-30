Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are set to end their interest in Jack Grealish due to Aston Villa’s asking price, according to a report in England.

Metro is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in the Aston Villa captain ahead of the 2020 summer transfer window after Grealish’s impressive campaign back in the Premier League.

The same article states that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international over the past 18 months since Aston Villa’s promotion to the Premier League.

According to the same story, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed by Grealish’s performances as he helped Aston Villa secure their Premier League status for another 12 months.

Metro is reporting that the 20-time English champions were weighing up a move for the 24-year-old attacking midfielder in the January transfer window.

However, Manchester United ended up signing Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £57m deal from Sporting Lisbon in January rather than Grealish.

The report reveals that Aston Villa want a fee of £75m for the home-grown talent but Manchester United are preparing an opening bid of £45m for Grealish this summer.

The media outlet add that Manchester United are unlikely to exceed £55m in their bid to sign the Aston Villa skipper.

Grealish has scored eight times and has made six assists in 36 games in the Premier League this season to help Aston Villa secure their top-flight status.

Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League next season thanks to their top-four finish in the Premier League this term.

Goals from Fernandes and Jesse Lingard secured a 2-0 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the final weekend of the Premier League season.

Manchester United will take on Austrian side LASK in their Europa League round of 16 next Wednesday.

