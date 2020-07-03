Ex-manager claims Man United have agreed to sign 24-year-old this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Tim Sherwood has claimed that Manchester United have already reached an agreement with Aston Villa to sign Jack Grealish this summer.

The 24-year-old has been regularly linked with a move to Manchester United over the past few months following his impressive season back in the English top flight.

Grealish has netted nine goals in all competitions in the 2019-20 campaign and he is believed to have attracted interest from the 20-time English champions as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad.

Manchester United could use Aston Villa’s potential demotion to the Championship to their advantage in any negotiations with the relegation strugglers for Grealish’s signature.

Aston Villa are lingering in the relegation zone in spite of Grealish’s best efforts after a difficult return for the Birmingham side to the Premier League this season.

Former Villa manager Sherwood has now claimed that Manchester United have already struck a deal with the Premier League strugglers to sign Grealish this summer.

“I think Jack Grealish is a deal which is already done,” Sherwood told Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro.

“He’s a player that they [Manchester United] need. I honestly believe there’s only one club for Jack Grealish.”

Sherwood continued: “I don’t think he can stay at Aston Villa, he needs to progress his career. I think he signs for Manchester United.”

The Aston Villa number 10 has netted nine times in 30 games in the Premier League this season to help keep the Birmingham side within touching distance of Watford in 17th place.

Grealish has a wealth of experience after breaking into the Aston Villa first-team as a teenager before the Villa Park outfit were relegated to the Championship.

The England Under-21 international has netted 24 times in 180 games in all competitions in his Villa career so far.

Grealish would be competing with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba for a starting spot if the Villa skipper does complete a move to Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United are in fifth place and two points behind Chelsea FC after the Red Devils were 3-0 winners against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

Solskjaer’s side will host Bournemouth in their next Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.

