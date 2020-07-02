Gary Neville reacts to reports Man United only willing to pay £50m for Jadon Sancho

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has rubbished the suggestion that Manchester United can bully Borussia Dortmund into accepting a £50m offer for Jadon Sancho this summer.

A report in the British media earlier this week suggested that the Red Devils weren’t prepared to pay more than £50m for the highly-rated England international in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Sancho has been linked with a host of top clubs around Europe ahead of the summer transfer market, including their bitter rivals Liverpool FC.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be eager to improve his options in attacking positions in the Manchester United team, especially in wide areas.

Sancho scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in his third full season at Borussia Dortmund to increase his price tag ahead of a potential summer move.

The Daily Star report that the Bundesliga side are looking to secure a transfer fee close to £100m for Sancho – double the £50m that Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer.

Former Manchester United defender Neville warned Solskjaer that the Red Devils will need to pay more than £50m for Sancho.

“I think you’ll have to pay a little bit more than that [£50m], Ole,” Neville said during his Sky Sports commentary at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

“I think that’s the problem – some clubs will believe other clubs will get desperate and sell players on the cheap.

“But I’m not sure you can bully clubs like Borussia Dortmund.”

Manchester United are unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions since Bruno Fernandes moved to the Red Devils in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils were 3-0 winners against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night courtesy of Mason Greenwood’s sixth goal of the season before Fernandes netted either side of half-time.

Manchester United are looking to keep the pressure on Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils will host Bournemouth at Old Trafford this weekend before a trip to relegation strugglers Aston Villa next week.

