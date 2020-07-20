Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are edging closer towards being able to wrap up a deal for the 20-year-old England international, who has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

The same story says that Manchester United are “close” to an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign the £100m-rated winger, who is keen on a move to Old Trafford this summer.

According to the same article, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add some further firepower to his Red Devils squad ahead of his second full season in charge, and Sancho fits the bill for the quality he is seeking.

The same story says that Sancho is the perfect player to fit into Solskjaer’s plans for a “young vibrant team” at Old Trafford moving into the future.

Sancho’s future has been a relentless source of speculation in recent weeks, with the winger having scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in 32 Bundesliga games this season.

In total, Sancho has scored 20 goals and has made 18 assists in 44 games in all competitions for Dortmund this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host West Ham United at Old Trafford, before they complete their top-flight campaign with a trip to top-four rivals Leicester City on Sunday.

The Red Devils are still in the Europa League, too, and they will take on LASK in the return leg of their last 16 clash on 5 August as they look to make it into the quarter-finals.

