Jamie Carragher questions whether Man United should sign Jadon Sancho

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has questioned whether Manchester United should still look to sign Jadon Sancho given Mason Greenwood’s clinical form.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Borussia Dortmund forward over the past year or so following his prolific performances in the Bundesliga.

Manchester United were thought to have made a bid for Sancho last summer but Borussia Dortmund knocked back the Premier League outfit’s interest for another 12 months.

Sancho scored 16 times and made 14 assists to help Borussia Dortmund finish as runners-up in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich.

The England international is rumoured to be valued in excess of £100m by Borussia Dortmund, meaning that Manchester United would have to cough up a new record transfer fee to land Sancho.

The former Manchester City youth graduate would presumably play on the left side of their attack, which is a position occupied by Wales international Daniel James until the last four weeks.

Greenwood has seized his chance to shine in the Manchester United team and the 18-year-old has scored four times in his last four Premier League starts to earn rave reviews.

The Manchester United youth graduate is being talked up by former England greats such as Gary Lineker and Ian Wright as the next big British talent in the Premier League.

Given Greenwood’s prolific performances and impact on the Manchester United side, former Liverpool FC defender Carragher appeared to question the logic behind the Red Devils signing Sancho this summer.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Greenwood wow! They way he’s started would that mean United should or shouldn’t go for Sancho. #ASTMUN.”

Greenwood scored Manchester United’s second goal in their 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Thursday night.

The England Under-21 international has netted against Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Brighton to find some clinical form in the Premier League.

The teenager will be hoping to net in his fourth successive top-flight game against Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night.

