Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are ready to make a fresh bid for Jadon Sancho despite Borussia Dortmund rejecting their opening offer of £89m for the England international, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are looking to complete a deal for Sancho in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils have submitted an opening bid of £89m that equals the club-record fee Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba in 2016.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are preparing a second offer but Manchester United are unlikely to meet Borussia Dortmund’s £109m asking price.

Bild is reporting that the 20-year-old is interested in a move to Manchester United following his three seasons at Borussia Dortmund after Sancho left Manchester City in 2017.

The report goes on to add that the Bundesliga side are unlikely to lower their £109m asking price for the London-born forward ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Sancho has scored 17 goals and has made 16 assists in 32 games in the German top flight this season to help Borussia Dortmund finish in second place in the Bundesliga table.

The Borussia Dortmund forward has netted 34 goals in 99 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at the Westfalenstadion.

Sancho has netted two goals in 11 appearances for the England national team.

Manchester United secured their spot in next season’s Champions League after the Red Devils were 2-0 winners against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard scored in the final 11 minutes to ensure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished above Chelsea FC and Leicester.

Manchester United will take on Austrian side LASK in the Europa League last-16 clash second leg on 5 August.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip