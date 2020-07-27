Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are weighing up a bid for Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a swoop to sign the Slovenia international this summer ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Manchester United are facing competition from their rivals Chelsea FC for Oblak’s signature in the upcoming transfer window.

According to the same story, Oblak is open to a move to the Premier League as the 27-year-old seeks a new challenge following his stint at los Rojiblancos.

The Sun go on to add that Chelsea FC and Manchester United will have to meet Oblak’s contract release clause of £109m if either of the Premier League sides want to secure the shot-stopper’s signature.

The article goes on to add that Atletico are looking to raise funds this summer, so they could be tempted into selling the Slovenia goalkeeper.

The media outlet claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing a big decision this summer about whether David De Gea will continue as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The report suggests that Solskjaer could promote Dean Henderson to his starting XI once his Sheffield United loan comes to an end or sign a new goalkeeper.

Manchester United signed De Gea in a £17m deal from Atletico Madrid in 2011 when Sir Alex Ferguson signed the Spain international to replace Edwin van der Sar.

De Gea has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League during his nine-year spell at the 20-time English champions.

Manchester United will take on Austrian side LASK in the Europa League round of 16 next month.

