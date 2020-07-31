Ex-Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas (Photo: BT Sport)

Manchester United should make a move to sign Jan Vertonghen on a free transfer from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Jermaine Jenas.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at the club.

Manchester United will have the lure of Champions League football next season to attract potential new recruits this summer after they ended up in third place in the Premier League table this term.

Vertonghen is available on a free transfer this summer after the 33-year-old’s contract at Tottenham expired.

The Belgian centre-half scored one goal and made one assist in 23 Premier League games for the north London side this term as they finished sixth in the table.

Former Spurs star Jenas feels that Manchester United are in great need of some defensive reinforcements in the summer transfer window, and he reckons that Vertonghen would be a great addition to the Red Devils squad ahead of next season.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Radio 5 live as quoted by Metro, Jenas said: “I keep touting him around everywhere but I’m sorry, Jan Vertonghen on a free is the best free transfer centre half out there.

“If you can get Harry Maguire back on the right side and get an actual ball-playing centre-half as a left-sider, that little dynamic may change things for them as well and he’s free.

“Manchester United will know what they’re doing, they’ll have a plan but defensively they’re miles off it.

“I know how good he is. It baffles me when I see him in the stand every week because I know how good he this player is.

“I’ve played with him, I’ve watched him and on a free transfer, it just makes sense.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Wednesday next week then they take on LASK in the return leg of their round of 16 clash.

The Red Devils clinched a spot in the Champions League for next season after having sealed a 2-0 win over Leicester on Sunday to finish third in the table.

